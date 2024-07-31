Double yellow lines would be put onto the Water End slip road and permit parking would be introduced on Government House Road, in Clifton, under York Council plans.

Andrew Beattie said he and others living in Government House Road feared traffic from people parking there was an accident waiting to happen.

Council Transport Executive Member Cllr Kate Ravilious said restrictions would encourage people visiting the riverside to use the Rawcliffe Park and Ride rather than the street for parking.

Proposals to amend traffic regulations covering the roads are now set to be put to a formal consultation before a final decision on whether to enforce them is made.

It follows informal talks between the council and residents who first lodged a petition calling for restrictions in September 2020.

A council report stated the Water End slip road was also being used for parking by commuters.

The new restrictions would see no waiting at any time restrictions brought in on the slip road and parking limited on Government House Road to those with permits.

Disabled Blue Badge holders would be exempt from the Government House Road restrictions.

Speaking at a council transport meeting on Friday, July 19, resident Mr Beattie said hundreds of people walk down the slip road every day to reach the river, including children.

He said: “Parking and reversing movements back up the slip road are dangerous and an accident waiting to happen.

“Those using the slip road include parties of school choldren staying at the nearby youth hostel.

“Vehicles are also reversing up into Government House Road, we want residential parking restrictions there to progress.”

Transport Executive Member Cllr Ravilious said the imposition of restrictions would be in line with residents’ wishes and support the council’s aim to promote alternatives to car use.

The executive member said: “If people want to park to enjoy the river we have a nearby park and ride at Rawcliffe.

“Double yellow lines on the slip road will mean that people can walk and cycle safely but we also recognise there are still further adjustments needed to make the pavement accessible.”