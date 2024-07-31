Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision which occurred on the B1257 Oswaldkirk Bank near Helmsley.

A spokesperson said: "It happened at 11.10am on Sunday, July 28 and involved a black Jaguar 4x4 and blue Yamaha motorcycle which were both travelling in the direction of Helmsley. The driver of the Jaguar did not stop at the scene. The motorcyclist required treatment in hospital following the collision.

"The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Please email Matthew.Smout@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Matthew Smout.

2Please quote reference 12240134844 when passing on information.2