Both Malton crews and volunteers from Goathland attended the fire to the building measuring 4m x 12m at 7.29pm in Newton-on-Rawcliffe.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "During our on-call firefighters drill night both fire engines from Malton were mobilised to a building fire in Newton on Rawcliffe, eight miles North of Pickering.

"On route to this incident our volunteer colleagues from Goathland Volunteer Fire Station were also mobilised because they were in the local area and fire control had received multiple calls.

On arrival of our On-Call fire engine, crews found a large wooden building measuring 4 m x 12 m containing timber and garden machinery well alight. Initially two hose reel jets were used to contain the fire whilst Malton’s full time firefighters established a water supply from the nearest fire hydrant, which was 500 metres away.

"Once a water supply was established crews used four hose reel jets to extinguish the fire .

"The fire caused 100% damage to the building. The cause is believed to be deliberate."