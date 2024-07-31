A CAR has ended up in a river in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.18pm on Tuesday night (July 30) after reports of a car in a river in Whitby.
A service spokesman said: “Whitby crew attended after reports were received of a car rolling off car park and into river estuary.
”Everyone was out upon our arrival and one person was treated by paramedics on scene.
“The crew made the scene safe by winching the vehicle from the river.”
