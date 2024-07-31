North Yorkshire Police say 17-year-old Katie was last seen in York city centre at about 2.30pm on Tuesday (July 30).

A police spokesman said: “Her worried family reported her missing at 10.27pm after she failed to return home.

“We are urging people to come forward with possible sightings of Katie.

“She is described as white with dark brown hair, 5ft 5in tall, slim build, with hazel-coloured eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a black playsuit, white Nike trainers, a black Under Armour cap and sunglasses.

“Katie has a broken wrist with a support on it.

“If you know where Katie is or you have seen a girl matching her description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 so we can ensure she is safe.”

Information can also be passed on by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference number 12240136736 when providing details.