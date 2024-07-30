POLICE in North Yorkshire want to identity a man captured on CCTV following a theft in the county.
It happened at 3.35pm hours on Thursday (June 27) at the Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street, Whitby and involved the theft of a DeWalt saw and battery.
A police spokesman said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the man shown on the CCTV image as he may be able to assist our enquiries.
“Please email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Please quote reference 12240114267 when passing on information.
