It happened at 3.35pm hours on Thursday (June 27) at the Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street, Whitby and involved the theft of a DeWalt saw and battery.

A police spokesman said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the man shown on the CCTV image as he may be able to assist our enquiries.

“Please email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Please quote reference 12240114267 when passing on information.