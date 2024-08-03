The picture postcard-worthy Runswick Bay just nine miles north of Whitby has been recommended as a British beach alternative to a coastal hotspot within Italy's Cinque Terre.

It comes as holidaycottages.co.uk have explored some of the world’s most popular beach destinations and suggested hidden UK alternatives.

This way, you can soak up the seaside atmosphere and unwind without having to even board a plane (and skip any airport chaos).

#northyorkshire #placestovisit #yorkshirecoast ♬ original sound - 🎧🖤 @adve_nturesinyorkshire My favourite place on the Yorkshire Coast is Runswick Bay. It offers very little in terms of entertainment but oh my goodness it's beautiful 😍 whenever I just want a peaceful walk I choose here, the golden sands are vast when the tide is out but I mostly just love wandering around the little streets, admiring the flowers and views. Have you visited Runswick Bay? #runswickbay

Why is Runswick Bay a coastal alternative to Italy's Monterosso?





Runswick Bay was highlighted as an alternative to Italy’s Monterosso Al Mare, the largest of the five coastal towns known as the Cinque Terre.

Monterosso is located on hills “cultivated with lemons, vines and olives” and is known for its “amazing beaches, beautiful reefs and the sea’s crystal clear waters,” according to Cinque Terre EU.

Holidaycottages.co.uk revealed: “For lovers of a little seaside town with plenty to do without the Italian Riviera crowds, Runswick Bay in Yorkshire is the perfect place to head to.

“Featuring charming, red-roofed cottages clustered around a sandy beach nestled between rugged cliffs, this is an ideal location for a quieter getaway in comparison to Monterosso al Mare, one of the five villages in Italy's Cinque Terre."

Best Beaches in the UK

Recommended reading:

The travel experts added: "The bay also offers excellent opportunities for coastal walks, fossil hunting, and exploring quaint local cafes and shops, making it a delightful and calming retreat.”

Shannon Keary, digital PR manager at holidaycottages.co.uk commented: “For many people, summer brings the temptation of a beach holiday, however, travel enthusiasts don’t have to travel internationally to experience crystal-clear waters and beautiful sandy beaches hidden between towering cliffs as there are many comparable spots in the UK.”

“If you’re looking to spend a few days at these beautiful locations, don’t forget to take a look at our coastal cottages for the perfect stay.”