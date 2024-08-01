Yorkshire Day is upon us – the annual event which celebrates all things in the three Ridings first established in 1975.

At York Maze, superhero ‘Yorkshire-Man’ in his Lycra suit and flat cap will be jumping into a giant ‘Yorkshire pudding’ filled with 2000 litres of gravy.

Maze Owner Tom Pearcy said: “We’re advising spectators to stand well back lest they get a good dousing in gravy too!”

The celebrations begin with traditional Yorkshire Pudding tossing competitions at 1pm at the Elvington Lane venue.

A brass band will be playing, and every visitor can claim a complimentary brew of Yorkshire Tea.

Little Bird Artisan Markets, recently seen in Acomb, are heading to Parliament Street.

The stalls form part of four days of city centre celebrations and runs from 10am to 5pm until Sunday August 4.

York-based artisans Michael Wilson and Michelle Scott are among the stallholders in Parliament Street (Image: Supplied)

Two artisans who are based in York and trading at the 'Four Days of Yorkshire' event are Cut by Design and Clayful Creations.

Michael Wilson of Cut by Design said: “The team are incredibly excited to be part of this new artisan market.

“Being a small independent business based in York, it means even more to us to participate in an event so close to home.”

“Little Bird’s commitment to bringing together a variety of talented, creative independent businesses is truly commendable.

Clayful Creation’s Michelle Scott said: “Yorkshire is a special place that means a great deal to me, my family and my business with the opportunities it has given us, being able to create things I love.”

Little Bird MD Jackie Crozier said: “I am delighted to be working in partnership with Make It York and bringing my artisan market to the city centre. My mum and dad met in York, married in York and so it feels extra special.”

Visit York is launching York Trailblazers on Yorkshire Day in conjunction with York Civic Trust with sculpture trails, paying tribute to such pioneers as WH Auden, Mary Ward, town planner June Hargreaves and Michael Rowntree.

A vintage carousel is in St Sampson’s Square and there are some special Yorkshire Day offers at participating shops, restaurants and bars.