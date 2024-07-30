North Yorkshire Police say it happened at about 11.55pm Monday (July 29) off Norfolk Street near Bishopthorpe Road in South Bank and involved three men wearing dark clothing who have broken into a shed and stolen power tools.

A police spokesman said: "We’re particularly appealing for information about any information around suspicious people seen in the area around the time of the incident, and encourage the public to check CCTV, doorbell and dash cams if they were in the area at the time.

"Please email jack.sisson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jack Sisson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240136079 when passing on information.