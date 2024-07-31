Police have named the pillion passenger who died on Sunday afternoon as 55-year-old Beverley Hainsworth, of Pickering.

The incident happened at the A684 junction of the M6 at around 2.20pm.

It involved a grey Audi A3 and a Kawasaki motorcycle being ridden by Mrs Hainsworth’s husband, David.

Her family has now released the following tribute: “Bev was a much-loved

wife to David, mother to David and Becky, daughter to Doreen and friend to

many. Bev, always selfless and happy to help anyone, was sadly taken too soon.

“She was out doing something she loved with Dad on the bike going to her

favourite place - Keswick.

“We will miss her every day and hope she is somewhere nice with people she

loves.

“We want to say ‘Thank You’ to all the members of the public who helped and stayed with Mum, so she wasn’t on her own, the emergency services who came to their assistance and all the hospital staff who continue to care for Dad.”

The rider of the motorcycle remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The occupants of the Audi were taken to hospital to be checked over.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “Officers are continuing to appeal

for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any other information which may assist to come forward.

“They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who stopped at the scene, provided first aid, helped direct traffic or did anything else to assist.

“You can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit direct via email to

caroline.middleton@cumbria.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 153 of 28

July 2024.”

You can also phone on 101 or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.