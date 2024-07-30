A fraud investigation has been launched after an incident at a shop in York.
North Yorkshire Police said that at 4.40pn on Saturday, July 6, gift cards were stolen from the Co-op shop in Broadway, Fulford.
Officers have since released CCTV images of a man, who they believe will have information that could help with their investigation.
Those who can help are asked to email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240120590 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article