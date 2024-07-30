North Yorkshire Police said that at 4.40pn on Saturday, July 6, gift cards were stolen from the Co-op shop in Broadway, Fulford.

Officers have since released CCTV images of a man, who they believe will have information that could help with their investigation.

Those who can help are asked to email joanne.bell@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joanne Bell, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240120590 when passing on information.