As reported by The Press, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the end of the £500 million Restoring Your Railways fund - which the prospective station was set to receive £3.5 million from.

The rumours of the station plan's cancellation led to Cllr Andrew Hollyer saying he was "furious, angry and heartbroken" for local residents.

RECOMMENDED READING:

However, City of York Council confirmed they still intend to continue with the plans.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of the announcement from the Chancellor yesterday and are awaiting further information from the Department for Transport and Treasury.

"In recent months the Haxby Station project has made significant progress with a planning application being submitted which is expected to be considered in the coming months.

"We remain committed to the project with £4m set aside from the council to help deliver the scheme and want to continue our work with the government and our partners to make Haxby Station a reality."