A MAN has been arrested after police swooped on a York street following reports of someone wielding a weapon and making threats.
Officers were on the scene in Lawrence Street at about 11.30am on Saturday (July 27).
North Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon and affray.
He was interviewed and charged with affray and assault then remanded in custody, a force spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article