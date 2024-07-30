Called Bishop's Quarter and located off Ringlet Way, the development will comprise a mix of 2,3,4 and 5-bed and feature 14 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices range from £269,995 for a 3-bed semi-detached Ripley house type to £549,995 for a 5-bed detached Coverham.

The homes all promise to be well-designed, energy efficient and available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

A 3-bed Cadeby show home has opened featuring a hallway, living room, kitchen. French doors to a rear garden and dining space, downstairs toilets, with upstairs having an en-suite main bedroom, family bathroom and storage cupboard.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “We have a range of different house types available at Bishop’s Quarter and our Cadeby show home is a great opportunity for prospective buyers to see what we have on offer.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to creating thriving communities in popular locations and providing quality new homes for everyone, from first-time buyers to families and downsizers. Bishop’s Quarter is a fine example.

“We encourage any interested buyers to come visit our new show home at the development and speak with our sales to find out how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Bishop’s Quarter’.