Yorkshire Day is recognised across the county, but ceremonial matters will be centred here.

Begun in 1975 to mark boundaries of the Ridings of Yorkshire, the honour of being host for the civic occasion fell on York in 1985.

The Yorkshire Society has awarded the honour of organising its official civic celebration this year to City of York Council.

Councillor Douglas said the council was delighted to be hosting Yorkshire Day (Image: City of York Council)

Councillor Claire Douglas, the council leader, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Yorkshire Day here in the county's traditional capital.

“Organising the celebration has been a collaborative effort.

“The Yorkshire Society, who are co-hosting the civic celebration, aim to support individuals, communities and businesses through the region and celebrate ‘all things Yorkshire’.”

Philip Bell, chief executive of the Yorkshire Society, said: “The event has evolved with the last four hosts all adding additional localised ‘touches’ to personalise the event, expand it into the community and encourage the participation of the public.”

As part of the tradition, the Yorkshire Day flag is handed over from council to council on the day and each council adds its coat of arms to the flag to record their year.

Today is the third such occasion for York and will see a gathering of mayors, lord mayors, attendants and dignitaries in full costume and regalia as part of a format made up of breakfast reception and robing, thanksgiving service, street parade of the civic party and guests and a formal lunch to finish.

City of York Council is planning a unique approach to reflect commitments in the city’s current Council Plan.

A spokesperson said: “The traditional breakfast will be modelled on those provided to school children as part of the York Hungry Minds trial at Burton Green Primary School.

“Civic parties will receive a presentation led by the Yorkshire Society’s ‘Man of the Year 2024’, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell.

“Mayors will be brought into the city centre by electric buses from York Racecourse.

“The Yorkshire Day Service will be a multi-faith celebration at York Minster, with representation from across York’s diverse communities.

“The civic dinner provided for visiting dignitaries, and members of the Yorkshire Society will spotlight the City’s growing diversity as well as its nighttime and tourism offer, with input from the City’s Ukrainian community and Syrian and Afghan Refugee kitchen.”

Plans for the day will also include York residents performing music from Chile, Mexico, Poland and China.

Crafts and food are provided by members of the city’s migrant hub and Yahala Mataam, a Syrian and Afghan Refugee kitchen.

(L) The Yorkshire Day parade in Keighley in 2022 and flag-bearing parades around York's city walls have also marked the occasion (Image: Newsquest)

Members of the Yorkshire Ridings Society will be meeting at Micklegate Bar, at 11.15am to mark the occasion, according to its Facebook page.

There, the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity will be read out, and also at Bootham Bar, and Monks Bar.

These readings have been accompanied by flag-bearing around on the city walls in previous years.