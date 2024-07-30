Preston-based Panthera Biopartners has operated the site at Acomb Garth Community Centre since May.

Now, it has been officially opened by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Margaret Wells.

The centre is operated by local primary care services provider Nimbuscare and features a suite of modern, private consultation rooms.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Panthera recruits patients and operates clinical trials at six dedicated clinical trial clinics across the UK on behalf of its global pharmaceutical clients.

The new clinic in York has been selected to run a major large scale flu vaccine study which will start in October as well as a variety of late-stage clinical studies including liver, respiratory, and cardiovascular disease.

It will go on to undertake studies across a variety of other therapeutic areas. The trained Panthera team at the York clinic will be working closely with local Nimbuscare doctors and specialists as principal investigators on studies.

Panthera CEO, Stuart Young, said: “It is fantastic to have such strong local support from our partner Nimbuscare for the opening of our newest clinical research site in York.

“We are the first company to open a dedicated research site in York, so we are excited to be providing local healthcare professionals and patients with the opportunity to take part in clinical research.

“At Panthera we work with 10 out of the top 12 pharma companies and seven of the top CROs, so we look forward to bringing the very best clinical research and significant healthcare investment to the community of York”.

The Panthera York clinic will give patients and GPs the opportunity to take part in the latest groundbreaking clinical research. Patient volunteers can also gain extra benefits from such trials including regular health assessments, access to new treatments, as well as helping to advance medical understanding for future generations.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Margaret Wells, said: “It was an honour to open Panthera’s clinical research site at Acomb Garth Community Centre and good to meet so many of the people who are involved in clinical research in York.

“I am delighted that people living in York will have the opportunity to take part in ground breaking clinical research locally which will not only be beneficial to them, but also for the health of our children, grandchildren and future generations”.

The clinic at Oak Rise has free on-site parking and has a bus stop drop-off point outside the front entrance.

Since launching in 2019, Panthera has rapidly grown to be number one in the UK recruiting patients. It runs a wide range of clinical trials across multiple therapy areas including vaccines, cardiovascular, general medicine, neurology, respiratory, rheumatology, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NASH), and cancer.