The Whitby Steampunk Weekend took place amid fantastic summer weather.

The event, which included an indoor steampunk emporium at the Whitby Pavilion ran from July 27 and 28.

The Whitby weekend is said to be one of the largest steampunk events in the UK.

Press Camera Club member Jonathan Allison took these fantastic photos of some of its colourful participants.

Steampunk weekend in Whitby. Photos by Jonathan Allison

As you can see, steampunk mines a sci-fi yet retro vibe, blending the clothing of Victorian England, the Belle Epoque in France and the Civil War era in the United States with the addition of mechanical elements from the industrial age.

Futuristic, yet retro at the same time, Steampunk is a one-of-a-kind style. The term was coined by science fiction author KW Jeter in 1987.

