Chris Kendall, who is 33 and lives in Heworth, is setting out on an endurance walk where he plans to travel the 111 miles from York Minister to Keswick in the Lake District on foot in just over two and a half days with his dog for company.

Setting off at the ‘crack of dawn’ on Thursday, August 29, Chris has a rough route in mind – intending to travel via the A66, with his dad on hand every 11 miles offering support and cups of tea - and hopes to arrive in Keswick on the afternoon of Saturday August 31.

Chris had the idea for the event whilst walking his dog, saying: “I like walking a lot anyway, I go to the Lake District quite a lot, and we’d had an incident with someone that I know and it spurred me on to do something.

“I was walking the dog and thought what can I do to raise some money for a mental health charity? I looked into this and thought that’s what I’ll do – everyone does a skydive - this is a bit different and can raise some money for a great cause.”

He continued: "When I accepted that I needed some help, my mates started taking me to Keswick. We’d do mountains, the Wainwrights, and I just fell in love with the Lakes. When I was going through my difficult time, it was the light and the end of the tunnel – when I go there, I forget everything and feel better.

York Minster to Keswick - the start and finish points for Chris' walk (Image: Newsquest)

“Walking 111 miles isn’t going to be pleasant but I’m going ahead and I’m going somewhere I like. The motto is not to give in and keep going – it all works out in the end.”

On the topic of mental health, Chris shared his desire to make a difference saying: “Too many people don’t admit that they need help and they shouldn’t be ashamed to get the help. I still need the help now, there’s always someone to listen regardless of what you need to say and it’s just finding that right person.

“Nothing can be bad forever and you need to take the positives and give people the chance to get the help they need. Now it’s starting to get better for me and the group I work with is helpful and amazing.

“I struggled to speak out before but when I did, it helped people understand me and what I'm dealing with. The support is there, people just need to realise they can talk.”

At the time of writing, Chris has received £690 of his £1000 target and is still accepting donations through his JustGiving page.