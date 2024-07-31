Woodthorpe Primary School, which is part of Excel Learning Trust - formerly South Bank Multi Academy Trust - has been highly praised by inspectors following an inspection and has been graded outstanding in all areas.

Woodthorpe Primary School was previously judged as ‘requires improvement’ in January 2022.

The Ofsted report states that Woodthorpe is “an exceptional community of happy learners, where pupils ‘aim high and have fun’.”

Inspectors also state that pupils “flourish at this inclusive and nurturing school” and that they “are proud to be part of the Woodthorpe family.”

The report goes on to praise the “strong sense of togetherness and belonging” at Woodthorpe, pupils' behaviour which is described as “exemplary” and the wide array of additional opportunities available to pupils. Woodthorpe is described as a school where the children “grasp every opportunity to learn something new” and “value the wealth of experiences that this school offers.”

Inspectors observed that Woodthorpe is “highly aspirational for all pupils, including those who are disadvantaged”, praising the school for its “bespoke, balanced, and ambitious curriculum” which has been developed over recent years. The report also states that “lessons are not disturbed by low level disruption because pupils show highly positive attitudes to their learning.”

SEND support at Woodthorpe is also commended. Inspectors note that “Staff provide pupils with SEND with excellent support. These pupils achieve very well because staff make skilful adaptations in lessons to ensure that they can access and learn the same curriculum as their peers.”

Early years education is highly praised, with inspectors stating that “children get off to an excellent start” and continue to thrive and have an “enthusiasm for learning” which continues as they move through school.

The Ofsted report goes on to say that the school’s “personal development and wider curriculum offer is exceptional” with staff taking “every opportunity for pupils to experience and learn about the world around them” as well as looking ahead to the pupils’ “future lives and career opportunities.”

Inspectors comment that the Trust and the school are “united in their relentless determination to ensure that every pupil achieves their full potential.”

Executive head, James McGann said: “I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of the inspection! It’s such a wonderful tribute to the whole team at Woodthorpe and Excel Learning Trust, who work so hard every day to provide the very best education possible to each and every child in our school. The ‘Outstanding’ outcome is for our whole community – we couldn’t do what we do without the support of parents, governors and the wider school community.

“For Woodthorpe to be described as an “exceptional community of happy learners” is just wonderful. Of course, we’re very proud of the fantastic Ofsted outcome, but knowing that our school is recognised as a place where children aim high, have fun, are respectful, can thrive and where they feel safe, is what is important to me. I’d like to thank everyone for their hard work, dedication and support. What a lovely way to end the school year.”

Mark Hassack, CEO of Excel Learning Trust said: “This is a wonderful outcome for everyone at Woodthorpe Primary and so well deserved. When you visit Woodthorpe, you get a real sense of what an amazing school it is, where pupils are encouraged, and given numerous opportunities, to aim high and thrive, so it is fantastic that the Ofsted report reflects this.

“I am incredibly proud of this fantastic outcome. The report makes for wonderful reading - a huge well done to everyone.”

Excel Learning Trust has seven schools in York: York High School, Millthorpe School, Carr Junior School, Knavesmire Primary School, Scarcroft Primary School and Woodthorpe Primary School and Inspire Academy.

Click here for the full report: 10323090-Woodthorpe-Primary-S-Final.pdf (woodthorpeprimaryschool.co.uk)