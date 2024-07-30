Aldo, 17, was last seen at his home in Northallerton at around 10pm on Friday, July 5, and has made no contact with his family since.

North Yorkshire Police said he may have travelled to the Manchester area.

Aldo is described as white, southern European, 5ft10in tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

Police believe he does not have money with him so could be seeking work.

Chief inspector Ed Rogerson issued a message to Aldo, urging him to make contact.

“Aldo, if you see this message, please let us know you are safe,” it reads. “You are not in any trouble at all, and both your family and the police are very concerned for you.

“Please contact your family, friends, the police, or if you prefer, contact the Missing People charity on 116 000 and let them know you are safe."

Anyone with information about Aldo is urged to contact the police immediately.

If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is call 999 quoting reference number 12240121238.