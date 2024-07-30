Yesterday, July 29, the Chancellor said that the Government would be scrapping the Restoring Your Railways fund, worth approximately £500 million.

Originally created to open previously closed railway lines throughout the country, some of the fund was earmarked for the creation of a station in Haxby at an estimated total cost of £24 million.

It was previously reported that £3.5 million of the Restoring Your Railways fund would've gone to Haxby Station.

The news nationally of the fund being scrapped has led to outrage, as Haxby and Wigginton ward councillor, Andrew Hollyer said: "We’ve been lied to. I’m furious, angry and heartbroken for local residents who have been leading the Haxby station campaign for decades."

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the site in February this year (Image: PA)

"For the government to spend years dangling the station in front of the residents of the northern villages in York only to take it away at the last moment is disgusting," he said.

"Residents, like us, are rightly furious with Labour for immediately scrapping Haxby Station’s funding."

However, City of York Council have said that there's been no confirmation as yet of the Haxby Station scheme being scrapped.

"The council is yet to receive any confirmation Haxby Station is in the list of schemes to be shelved," said deputy leader of City of York Council, Pete Kilbane.

"Should this be the case, then it would be hugely disappointing as it forms part of a citywide plan to get people travelling more sustainably.

Cllr Pete Kilbane said nothing has been confirmed (Image: Newsquest)

"We do know what it’s like to enter office and find a financial black hole that needs addressing.

"Ignoring this is simply not an option and unfortunately will have an impact on communities across the country."

The newly elected Labour MP for York Outer, Mr Charters, said that some of the "Conservatives unfunded projects may be cancelled".

"A sad reality, but it is a result of their economic incompetence," he said.

"I made it clear in Parliament that my constituents deserve to know about the state of the public finances - that is exactly what this Government is doing.

"This honest approach is why people in York Outer elected me as their Labour MP, and rejected the Conservatives so resoundingly.

"It is only with a strong economy; a publicly owned rail network; and a Labour Government, that we can truly deliver for the people of York Outer."

Luke Charters MP blamed the cuts on the Conservative Government (Image: Newsquest)

Cllr Chris Steward, the leader of York's Conservatives, added: "Once again, Labour has been caught out offering false promises to voters to get elected. Despite promising residents in the north of York dozens of time that this key project would be in safe hands if they were in government, it has taken them less than a month to scrap funding.

"What is even worse is local Labour leaders have not even had the decency to face voters and offer them an explanation.

"The Conservatives were ready to deliver Haxby Railway Station and had the funding in place.

"We will keep campaigning for Haxby Railway Station; as well as holding the new government to account as it is clear none of our city's MPs are willing to do so."