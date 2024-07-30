Work on the structure in Museum Gardens starts on Wednesday, August 7, with hopes of it being completed by Sunday, August 11.

The settlement will be built in front of the Yorkshire Museum in the gardens, where it will stay until Sunday, September 1.

A digital reconstruction of the houses at Star Carr, which have inspired the York build (Image: Marcus Abbott)

A team from the York Museums Trust and University of York, including experts in ancient technology and archaeology, will oversee the build – made possible by funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

They will use evidence from Starr Carr – one of Britain’s very first organised settlements – near Scarborough. There archaeologists discovered what is said to be the oldest known house on these shores.

Curator Dr Adam Parker Curator with Star Carr pendants (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

Dr Adam Parker, curator of archaeology at York Museums Trust, said the project in Museum Gardens is an “extraordinary opportunity” to experience a Mesolithic (middle Stone Age) period build.

“Taking our lead from Star Carr, we are able to harness and harvest materials from the environment that will be similar to the components these people utilised all those years ago,” he said. “It’s a chance for visitors to see the process and the results and we’re expecting everyone to get very hands on with the making of matting and twine.”

A Mesolithic homes, like the ones found at the North Yorkshire site (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

The build accompanies the exhibition Life After the Ice inside the Yorkshire Museum where visitors can learn more about the Star Carr site and see the artefacts found there.

Dr Parker said the displays at the museum include “original implements and items left behind from the lives that unfolded there”.

Museum Gardens where the Stone Age house will be built (Image: Sue Gabbatiss)

“It’s a chance to get to know and understand a relatively unknown period of history in a fun and open way for all ages.”

Prof Nicky Milner, head of archaeology at the University of York, hopes the project will “transport visitors back to life in North Yorkshire over 11,000 years ago”.

Children at Yorkshire Museum's Star Carr exhibition (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

“We are really excited to be working with experts in the Museum Gardens to replicate the earliest known structures in Britain,” she said. “It is a rare opportunity to really demonstrate the immense skill and ingenuity of Mesolithic people.”

Meanwhile, the University of York will host a series of short talks and demonstrations from the team who excavated Starr Carr from August 7 to 11.

Work underway at the Starr Carr excavation site (Image: Guzelian Lorne Campbell)

Visitors will be able to handle replica objects used as part of daily activity in the Mesolithic and learn more about the people who lived at Star Carr.

For more information about the project visit the Yorkshire Museum website.