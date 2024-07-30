These stunning photos from our Camera Club members capture the evening sky as it transitioned through the golden hour and twilight to a bright orange and red nightfall.

Thanks to Vanina Madeleine for the extra special photo of Holgate Windmill against last night's amazing sunset.

And to Rachel Kennedy who posted several shots of the golden hour over the River Ouse.

Sunset over York by Rachel Kennedy

Sunset last night by Niall Scarboro Join our club

WOULD you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.