Lewis, Mark and Jack Holmes grew up in Warthill - near York - before being educated at Huntington School.

In October last year, Jack was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, at 33-years-old.

Since his diagnosis, Jack has been undergoing chemotherapy. In the hopes of making a difference in illness, he set up the charity Transcend Sarcoma.

There isn't any known effective treatment to Sarcoma, with Jack's treatment largely being focused on controlling the cancer's spread - and the extension of his life.

In honour of Jack, and to raise money for Transcend Sarcoma, brothers Lewis and Mark have been undertaking the marathon effort.

Speaking after the fifth day, Mark said: "It’s been tough, we’ve been a bit unlucky with the weather and how warm it is.

"We’ve both been training for it, we've run marathons before, but it's still sort of going into the unknown."

Both Lewis and Mark will be finishing their final marathon in York today, July 30, before heading down to London where Jack lives for the final effort.

"We’ve got about 15 people joining us, including Jack's wife, he will be at the finish," Mark said.

"When we get to the end I think it will definitely be quite emotional."

The pair have been joined by friends on all days but the first so far, mentioning that even people from their Huntington School days have braved the heat for the sake of the charity.

Despite the successes, Mark said one of the biggest challenges has been recovering between each marathon.

"We’ve been trying to get out early because of the weather.

"Recovering has been about trying to eat a ridiculous amount of food, pizza and pasta, just getting the calories in. Just doing as little as possible outside of the running."

"We’re both very sore, we’ve got a lot of pain in our legs and feet."

The final marathon will be completed ahead of Jack's 34th birthday, on August 1.

More information about Transcend Sarcoma, and how to donate to the marathon challenge, can be found via the link here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Transcend-Sarcoma-marathon-challenge.