The county’s fire and rescue service say they were called shortly before 9pm last night (July 29) after reports of a fire in Station Road, Selby.

A service spokesman said: “We had multiple calls from passengers exiting the train at Selby train station, stating that there was a fire on the single storey roof of the former Railway Workers social club.

“Selby crew extinguished a wooden pole on the roof of the derelict building with the cause, deliberate by children.”