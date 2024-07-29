Herdwick Sheep are hurdling around the main ring of Ryedale Show this year as the internationally renowned ‘Lamb National’ sheep race takes centre stage.

The ‘woolly jumpers’ have graced Ascot, featured on Countryfile and raced for Royalty before coming to Ryedale. Complete with miniature jockeys, silks and a lively commentary this promises to be a hilarious entertaining addition to the Show.

The Horse and Pony Section this year boasts over 100 classes, including qualifiers for the prestigious London International Horse Show, Equifest and Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse, with opportunities to watch skilled riders compete in show jumping and dressage.

Heavy horse classes are always a crowd favourite, as they appear in full harness, plough and compete for ‘Best Decorated heavy horse’, complete with ribbons and flowers. But perhaps the most highly sought after award is First Place in the parade of children and ponies in fancy dress!

Show Secretary, Keira Sirr-Hovendon is excited for her second show since taking the reins. “The Ryedale Show is a real celebration of farming, animals, rural craftsmanship, and the glorious Yorkshire landscape.

“Vintage tractors parade through the Main Ring and agricultural suppliers showcase the latest and greatest in farming technology. It’s one of the largest traditional agricultural shows in the County, with over a thousand sheep, cattle and horses competing for the top spot of Champion of Champions!

With breed competitions in sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, horses, pigeons, poultry, rabbits and cavies, the show is a fascinating insight into the farming world and it’s a real privilege to be a part of that.”

Birds are back Pigeons and Poultry will once again grace the Fur and Feather tent alongside Rabbits, Cavies and Eggs. Following the removal of restrictions on bird gatherings after the reduced risk of Avian Influenza, the show is delighted to have the return of its alliterative Fur and Feather tent (Fur and Eggs didn’t have the same ring last year!).

Full details of this year’s show can be found at www.ryedaleshow.co.uk