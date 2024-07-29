The cunty's police force say it happened in Finkle Street, Hemingbrough near Selby at 3.30pm on Wednesday (July 24) and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The cyclist suffered minor injuries and damage to his bike but did not need hospital treatment.

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle or bicycle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Please email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Mike Halstead or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240135741 when passing on information.