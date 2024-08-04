Birds on the Edge exhibition which runs until Sunday, September 8, at the Inspired by… gallery in Danby is part of the Park's National Lottery Heritage-funded project.

The project, which aims to bring people and nature closer together, is creating and restoring vital habitats for birds that thrive on the edges of woodland and farmland, such as Turtle Doves, Redstarts, Song Thrushes and Yellowhammers, by providing drinking pools and ponds, and working with farmers to develop wildflower plots.

For the exhibition, self-confessed ‘bird nerd’, Holly Magdalene Scott and local printmaker Lyn Bailey will honour the significance and enchantment of birds through their lino cut prints; while Whitby ceramicist Jean Cunion will take inspiration from the wildlife she sees on the local moorland and coast to produce stylised geometric shaped ceramics.

She will be joined by other ceramicists, Jacqui Atkin, Kate Timson and Jean White, together with Huddersfield mixed media artist Jo Blaker who will explore the Birds on the Edge theme through a series of sketchbook watercolours and drawings.

Acclaimed local artist Peter Reynolds will depict the fragility of birds’ lives through his paintings and textile artist Bridget Bailey will use the concept of nests to show the sustainable ingenuity of birds.

A programme of art-related events, workshops and nature walks will also run alongside the exhibition.

One-off skateboard designs have also been created by students from the Scarborough Pupil Referral Service who have used art to explore parallels between their own lives and those of endangered birds that exist on the edge of habitats.

This is the second year the Trust has collaborated, in partnership with community producing company ARCADE, with the Pupil Referral Service, a specialist education facility nurturing young people who are not in a mainstream school.

As well as pupils carrying out conservation tasks with the Trust, last year a group produced a series of films, poetry and music through weekly creative sessions inspired by the project’s mission and exploring possible parallels between their own lives and threatened bird species as well as the work to protect them.

James Metcalfe, Director of the North York Moors Trust said: “Art is a powerful way of connecting people and nature and supporting the health and resilience of both. For students at the Pupil Referral Service, moving their education outdoors has been transformative. The opportunity and freedom it gives has allowed them to thrive, harness talents, acquire skills, and form a meaningful and lasting connection with the natural world.

“I am proud to see that the benefits of connecting people and nature have been realised through this project – from enhanced health, wellbeing, and personal growth, through to strengthened relationships between students and teachers, improved confidence and inspiring new aspirations, as well as fostering a genuine love for, and commitment to, protecting nature.”

The Trust began the Birds on the Edge project in January 2023, working in partnership with North York Moors National Park Authority, North Yorkshire Council, Yorkshire Water, Forestry England, Howardian Hills National Landscape and ARCADE. The project continues until October 2026.

Local charity, the Woodsmith Foundation, also funded additional engagement work with the students to create the skateboards.

For more information on the Birds on the Edge exhibition go to northyorkmoors.org.uk/Birds-on-the-Edge