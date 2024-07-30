The Right to Roam campaign looked at Natural England maps alongside the latest constituency boundaries to pinpoint land which is accessible for the public to use under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act.

The law, passed in 2000, gave people a right to roam over certain landscape types or 'access land', namely mountains, moorland, heathland, downland and commons, covering some eight per cent of England.

But many of these landscapes are highly fragmented, leaving some access lands stranded within a ‘sea’ of other landscape types where the public has no legal right to walk.

Right to Roam said it excluded these ‘access islands’ from its analysis because the public cannot reach them.

The group found that 96 rural seats have less than one hectare of right to roam land, calling these areas 'access deserts'.

Selby is among these constituencies, according to the research.

Right to Roam campaigners called on the Government to extend the public’s right of responsible access to the countryside.

They sent all MPs in the new Parliament an ‘access league table’ on Monday (July 29), ranking each constituency by how much access land it contains.

It comes amid the unequal distribution of nature access across England.

Almost two-thirds of allotted right to roam landscapes are concentrated within the Lake District, Peak District and Yorkshire Dales National Park, making them inaccessible to many, according to campaigners.

Lewis Winks, from the Right to Roam campaign, said: “The public’s right to access nature in England is hugely unequal.

“The best way to solve this is for England to follow Scotland’s lead and legislate for a new right of responsible access covering the majority of land and water – with sensible exceptions for private gardens and fields with crops growing, new rules to control disturbance by dogs, and a properly promoted Outdoor Access Code.”

Mr Winks said it would be a ‘hugely popular’ and ‘cost-effective’ policy, citing a YouGov poll from earlier this year that suggested 69 per cent of the British public support having a right of responsible access over the rest of the English countryside, subject to certain exemptions and rules.

He also referenced previous Right to Roam research which found Scotland’s access model costs six times less to implement than England’s has.

Mr Winks said: “We hope the government will be bold and give the public a right of responsible access to our beautiful countryside.”