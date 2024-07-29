The speakers are Lyndsey Watterson of Neo Walk, whose colourful walking sticks have been sold to Hollywood stars such as Selma Blair and Christina Applegate, and Dominic M’Benga of the Hooting Owl and Curious Cat distillery who will be talking about his new Rougier Street operation, which includes lounges and bars in a former nightclub.

As previously reported, around 100 businesspeople are expected at the event, which The Press runs in partnership with York St John.

The first event in February featured former England rugby international player Tony Underwood, who is now a business performance coach.

The second event in May featured speakers including Oscar Akgul, co-owner and managing director of the Lucia restaurants in York, Harrogate and Beverley, plus the Cut and Craft steakhouse restaurants in York and Leeds.

University experts are also on-hand to talk about the help and support they can bring, along with speakers from other organisations offering business support.

The next such event is on Thursday August 1 at 5pm.

Steve Lowe, sales director for the York Press/ LocaliQ, said: “This is our third event of the year and we are excited to have local business owners from York to tell us their story and to take questions.

“Dominic M’Benga, owner of the Hooting Owl and proud proprietor of the first Gin distillery to open inside the city walls will share his story and what inspired him, plus we have Lyndsay Watterson of Neo Walk, who after suffering MRSA created a business making colourful walking sticks and can claim to be the supplier to a few Hollywood stars.

“If you have not joined one of our networking events, please book and come along, they a free to attend, you will be treated to canapes and a few drinks, have the opportunity to meet like-minded local business leaders and find out more about how the YSJ Business School could help your business grow.”

The free event includes wine and nibbles. Copies of the latest Yorkshire Business Review magazine will be hot off the press. too!

Places are limited, so to register go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-business-networking-with-the-press-and-york-st-john-university-tickets-920830006337.