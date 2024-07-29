The estate, between York and Boroughbridge, says the recognition highlights its commitment to providing exceptional service, superior accommodation, and a luxurious experience for its guests.

This includes its estate’s hospitality, amenities, and dedication to guest satisfaction.

This accolade, the estate continues, places Aldwark Manor Estate among an elite group of UK establishments known for their exemplary standards.

Estate director Chris Gitton said: "We are incredibly proud to receive the Four Silver Stars from the AA. This award reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for creating memorable experiences for our guests. We continuously strive to enhance our services and facilities to ensure that every stay at Aldwark Manor is nothing short of extraordinary."

The AA's Silver Star rating is awarded to hotels that consistently demonstrate high levels of quality, cleanliness, and attention to detail. It also recognises establishments that offer a range of superior facilities and provide exceptional comfort and hospitality.

The award follows the hotel, which opened in 1978, and in 2022 investing £15 million in renovating the hotel in 2022 and opening the £3million Chartwell fine dining restaurants earlier this year, amid other investments, such as a redesigned golf course and the Bunkers sports bar.

In addition, the hotel continues to enjoy further investment with a new, luxurious spa, currently being developed, as well as additional bedrooms, due to open next year.

Eva Genin, the AA Hotel Inspector, said: “It was a pleasure to discover Aldwark Manor Estate and to welcome it back into the AA Hotel Scheme under new ownership… There is much to commend here, starting with the high levels of service and hospitality provided by the team. Bedrooms and bathrooms have been tastefully appointed and are very comfortable, easily meeting four star expectations.

“It was a strong guest experience from start to finish and as a result, an AA Four Star Hotel grading is successfully achieved with a silver star award on top of it; compliments to the team.”

Christophe Gitton continued: “Guests of Aldwark Manor Estate can indulge in the serene surroundings, explore the beautifully landscaped grounds, and experience the finest in Yorkshire hospitality.

“Whether visiting for a relaxing retreat, a romantic getaway, or a special event, the estate offers a unique and unforgettable experience and we’re delighted that the AA has acknowledged how far we’ve come in recent years.”

Earlier this year, Aldwark Manor Estate was also named Luxury Hotel of the Year for the Yorkshire and Humber region at the prestigious Travel & Hospitality Awards.

