It comes as Campsites.co.uk, a camping and glamping booking platform has announced its Outstanding Sites list for 2024.

The annual Campsites.co.uk list highlights the very best camping, glamping, and touring sites, celebrating those who offer their campers a “reliably great holiday”.

From eco forest hideaways to family-friendly holiday parks and luxury glamping, these hand-picked sites are a combination of award winners and other sites who have continually gained excellent reviews and delivered a first class experience.

See all 150 best-named campsites here.

14 North Yorkshire campsites named among UK’s top 150

Below are 14 North Yorkshire campsites featured in the Outstanding Sites list for 2024 by Campsites.co.uk, located in York, Pickering, Thirsk, Harrogate and more:

Orcaber Farm Caravan and Camping Park - Austwick, Settle, North Yorkshire

Hillside Caravan Park - Knayton, North Yorkshire

Thornbrook Barn - Ingleton, North Yorkshire

Keld Knowle Farm Holidays - Pickering, North Yorkshire

Sleningford Watermill Caravan and Camping Park - Ripon, North Yorkshire

Riverside Caravan Park - Bentham, North Yorkshire

The Hideaway at Baxby Manor - Amplecarr, York, North Yorkshire

Wigwam Holidays Water Hall Farm - Thirsk, North Yorkshire

Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm - York, North Yorkshire

Stablefell Campsite - Raydale, Marsett, North Yorkshire

Little North Field - Bishop Thornton, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Yorkshire Burrows - York, North Yorkshire

High Oaks Grange - Pickering, North Yorkshire

Coxons Farm Glamping Pods - Skipton, North Yorkshire

On Tripadvisor, Sleningford Watermill Caravan and Camping Park has an impressive rating of 4.5/5 from 279 reviews.

One recent guest posted this review: “This is the third year we have stayed at the site. Every trip keeps getting better than the previous.

“The site has the River Ure running through it. This part of the river is great for swimming, paddle boarding kayaks etc….. and we did it all. It is easy to supervise young children here too.

“The site itself is clean, tidy and the facilities are second to none.

“The staff are friendly and the shop is well equipped.

“There is a great walk from the site to the Bull Inn pub in West Tanfield. The path follows the river and is only around 1 mile each way so fine for young kids. We will be returning next year.”

5 Perfect Spots for a Summer Staycation

Recommended reading:

Elsewhere on Tripadvisor, a visitor said their stay at Coxons Farm Glamping Pods was “perfect”.

Their review continued: “Every little detail was thought of. It was in a village but at the rear of the farm with amazing views & so quiet which we like. When we arrived there was also all the little extras to start us off including milk in the fridge,& everything was spotlessly clean. Tom who runs the place certainly knows his stuff & there wiil be no hesitation on re-visiting the area on staying here again.”

Martin Smith, founder of Campsites.co.uk, commented: "I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2024, to make it easy for campers to find somewhere reliably excellent to book.

“Each of the sites on the list does a brilliant job to ensure that their guests have a great time away.”