North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following the incident at the ALDI in Monk's Cross.

Officers said it happened at 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 10.

They added: "One was distracting the victim and the other put her hand in the victim's handbag, stealing her purse."

The purse in question was a small, pink, leather purse that had three bank cards in it, around £50 in cash and a driving licence.

If you can help, please email matilda.pearson@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Matilda Pearson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240122710 when passing on information.