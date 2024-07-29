The force say that Daniel Jowett is wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Jowett who is 33, is suspected of committing the offences in North Yorkshire by offering to do gardening work for residents which was paid for but never completed.

"Investigations are under way to find him, and he may be in North Yorkshire or in the West Yorkshire area where he has contacts.

"Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

"Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

"If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999."

Please quote reference 12230173415 when passing on information.