William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver and they are encouraging young ice-cream lovers to apply for the job by writing in (via their grown-up) with their dream ice-cream flavour they’d like to see on sale at William’s Den this summer.

The successful candidate will join the team for one very special day. They’ll be invited to spend the day at the den with a parent, carer or guardian, having the chance to:

Develop and name their dream ice-cream flavour to feature on the William’s Den summer menu during its Wild West Summer event

See how William’s Den’s makes its own delicious ice cream on-site, sampling up to 24 flavours

Explore St Quintin’s Creamery, meet the cows and see how the freshest cream is made

The role is open to children aged 13 and under and all applications must be submitted by a parent, carer or guardian. To apply, simply email gina@williamsden.co.uk with your name, your child’s name, age, phone number and their idea for a new William’s Den ice cream flavour. Applications are open until Monday, August 5 at 23.59pm. The winner will be chosen by William’s Den’s Head Chef. Terms and conditions apply.

William’s Den’s Ice Cream Parlour features over 24 flavours, all made on-site at the Den with cream sourced from St Quintin’s Creamery in Driffield. The East Yorkshire play destination will be open all summer long for its Wild West Adventures, running Monday, July 22 to Monday, September 2. Tickets are available to book now at https://www.williamsden.co.uk/wild-west-adventures

William’s Den was named East Yorkshire’s Visitor Attraction of the Year for the second year running in the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards in 2023. The Den was also named ‘Environmentally Friendly Business of the Year’ at the Goole & Howdenshire Business Excellence Awards 2024.

The attraction was inspired by Tor and Christian’s son William who, when asked how he wanted to celebrate his fifth birthday, came up with the simple concept of wanting to take a few of his friends into the local woods to explore, build dens and cook food on a campfire.