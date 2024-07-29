A four-bedroom show home has now opened on the site on Wigginton Road offering the public a first opportunity to view the type of homes that will be available at Cocoa Gardens.

The opening coincides with the first phase of homes at Cocoa Gardens being released, with the first homes available to move into this summer. Prices start at £365,000 for homes available for private sale.

Overall, Latimer is building 302 homes at its Cocoa Gardens development, 100 of which will be available for affordable tenures including shared ownership.

Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, has already transformed the Rowntree’s Factory itself into 279 premium apartments called The Cocoa Works, with 30 per cent of the homes available on affordable tenures.

The developer says Cocoa Gardens will see the land located behind the factory building now transformed into a vibrant new community offering landscaped gardens as well as amenities and communal spaces including a community shop, café, flexible events space and concierge service. The development also promises sustainable living for residents, with homes equipped with solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Richard Cook, group development director at Latimer said: “It’s fantastic to be officially launching the first show home at Cocoa Gardens, our latest step in regenerating the iconic former Rowntree’s Factory grounds.

“The Rowntree’s Factory has an important legacy rooted in social value which Joseph Rowntree himself embodied through his philanthropy and forward-thinking attitude to workers’ welfare.

“We’re proud that Cocoa Gardens builds on these foundations, prioritising social value by delivering much-needed affordable homes that will make a huge contribution to this iconic site and create a vibrant, diverse, tenure-blind community.”

To learn more information about Cocoa Gardens go to: www.cocoa-gardens.com or call the development on 01904 929153.