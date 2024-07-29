ONE person has been sent to hospital after a disturbance involving a large group of people in York.
North Yorkshire Police said it was called to Tang Hall at approximately 9pm on Friday, July 26.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended and on arrival separated a large group of people.
“One person was conveyed to hospital with facial injuries and a police officer was assaulted whilst dealing with the incident.
“A man in his thirties was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
“He was interviewed and later charged.
Police said an investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
The spokesperson said: “We are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage of what happened to come forward.
“Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240133967.”
