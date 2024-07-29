Lois, who owns award-winning Whitby restaurant Hetty & Betty, has been shortlisted in the Best Hospitality Business category.

The EVAs are the UK’s largest business awards dedicated solely to women, celebrating extraordinary female entrepreneurs across the UK.

Lois and her husband David took over an unloved, neglected café in central Whitby in 2018. Through determination, creativity and business skills, they’ve restored the Grade II-listed building to its former glory, transforming it into a thriving restaurant and wedding venue.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Today, it’s famous for its Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea and boutique weddings - and it’s rated in the Top 10% of Restaurants Worldwide on TripAdvisor.

Lois said: “I’m so proud to have been chosen as a Finalist for the EVAs Hospitality Business of the Year 2024 - and to be in the company of so many amazing, inspiring women.It’s exciting to be able to share the story of Hetty & Betty, and I’m incredibly grateful to the whole Hetty & Betty team for all their dedication and hard work.”

“I’m really looking forward to the awards ceremony in September. Good luck to all of my fellow finalists - hospitality is better for having you all in the industry!”

This year’s EVAs winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on 27th September at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, which is promising more sequins than Strictly.

For more on Hetty & Betty, visit www.hettyandbetty.co.uk.