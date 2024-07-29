Clive Owen LLP, which has offices in Darlington, York, Durham and Middlesbrough, has seen a 16% increase in colleagues over the last year.

Now with a 148-strong workforce, the firm is one of the largest independent accountancy practices in the north of England.

The new cohort will support the established audit and accounts, tax, IT and managed services teams across each of its offices, with this latest recruitment drive supporting the firm’s ambitious growth strategy.

The colleagues are all from the local region. The recruits will each receive a bespoke training package that will support them in making the most of their careers. The training programme supports technical knowledge and enables office-based experience from senior team members.

One of the three new starters at Clive Owen LLP’s York office, Holly Wentworth, is returning full-time after completing a work placement at its Darlington office in the summer of 2023, which the firm says showcases its dedication to providing an inclusive and welcoming culture.

Clive Owen LLP says it has prioritised the development of its team over the last couple of years. The firm has recently been honoured with the Earn & Learn Scheme Highest Percentage of the Workforce Award at The 5% Club UK National Employer Earn & Learn Awards for 2023.

Partner Phillipa Symington said: “We pride ourselves on being a people-focussed, collaborative organisation, embodying a progressive and inclusive ethos that consistently attracts talented, motivated recruits each year.

"Our long-established trainee programme has been running for more than two decades now, with many of our senior colleagues starting their careers as trainees and growing along with the business – some of them even becoming partners, highlighting the vast development opportunities available at Clive Owen LLP.

“Our ongoing commitment to supporting graduates and young people in the workplace validates the core values of the firm, and I am excited by the appointment of our newest employees, and to see them flourish and thrive. We wish them all the very best for the future as they work hard to achieve their dream of being qualified accountants.”

HR Director Caroline Bowerbank added: “It is great to see that our teams make the offices a welcoming environment for new starters, a safe place where new colleagues feel like they can provide opinions and learn from senior members of the team. It is fantastic that we have individuals returning after carrying out work experience.”

Clive Owen LLP added it is looking to the future with future growth plans, establishing its 40 year history of being a strong regional firm.