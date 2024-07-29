North Yorkshire Police said a matt black Trek 8.4 DS worth £750 was stolen in West Park in Harrogate between 11am and 12.15pm on Friday, July 19.

A spokesperson for the force said it is appealing from information.

Please email Nabiel.galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have seen the bicycle, know where it is or have any other information that could help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nabiel Galab or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240129139 when passing on information.