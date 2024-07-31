Lizzi Snaith, from Danby - near Whitby, was eight months pregnant in 2008 when she started suffering from migraines and sleep deprivation.

Shortly after the birth of her daughter, Katie, Lizzi was diagnosed with an astroblastoma, a rare form of tumour, known as glioma.

In the years that followed, she underwent four operations, numerous courses of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and 'Gamma Knife' treatment. During this time, she was also focused on being a mother and fundraiser for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Lizzi Snaith (Image: Supplied)

On August 3 last year, Lizzi sadly lost her life.

To mark the one year anniversary of her death, her brother Paul Thompson, from Devon, will be setting off on a two week, 1,071 mile (1,724km) cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats

"Lizzi was the bravest and kindest person we know, and she never complained," said Paul, who will be joined by Lizzi’s uncle David and cousins Jack and Harry.

"She raised thousands of pounds to fund brain tumour research whilst battling the disease herself. All the time being a wife and mum, too. We want to carry on her legacy.

"She never stopped, it was never about her and what she was going through, it was always about everybody else. She was an inspiration."

Paul and David are training for the Land's End to John O'Groats challenge (Image: Supplied)

Despite treatment and surgery, Lizzi’s tumour returned more than half a dozen times over the years.

Only in January 2023 did her health start deteriorating more rapidly with a series of visual and hearing complications.

Paul added: "It was in March 2023 when she started to go rapidly downhill.

"She just couldn’t communicate at all. It was very quick in the end, which is a blessing in some respects, but was very hard to see as for so long she had been able to carry on as if nothing was there.

"You almost think it’s never going to get her, until it did."

Paul and the family have set a fundraising target of £5,480, the cost of running one of Brain Tumour Research’s centres of excellence for two full days.

Louise Aubrey, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We will forever be so grateful to Lizzi for all her fundraising efforts for us, and now to Paul and the rest of the team for continuing that on.

"We remember Lizzi as we continue our work to raise awareness of this devastating disease and to fund research to help find a cure."

To support Paul’s fundraiser, and donate money to Brain Tumour Research, visit the link here: www.givewheel.com/fundraising/2230/lejog-4-lizzi/.