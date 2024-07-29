The families of the men who died in an aeroplane crash near Selby on Sunday (July 28) have paid tribute to them.

Oliver Dawes, 24, of Burley in Wharfedale, was the passenger in the two-seater light aircraft while Matthew Bird, who was the pilot, was 21 and from Spofforth.

Recommended reading:

Tribute to two men killed in North Yorkshire air crash

Oliver's family have said in a statement: “Yesterday, we lost a dearly loved son, cousin, nephew and friend. Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become.

"We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken.”

Matthew's family said: “We have lost our son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

“Matthew meant so much to so many. We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident continue to be investigated.

The two-seater light aircraft crashed into a field in Thorganby, near Wheldrake, at about 9.50am on Sunday (July 28).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.”

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.

An air ambulance and a helicopter belonging to the coast guard were also reported to have landed nearby. Yorkshire Ambulance Service said its paramedics were called at 9.50am.

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said: “The AAIB has sent a team to Thorganby, North Yorkshire to begin an investigation into an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred on Sunday.

"Our inspectors are currently on-site gathering evidence and making enquiries.”