North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about the incident which happened in Hirst Road, Carlton between Sunday, July 21 and Friday, July 26.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Damage was caused to a door and a number of items were stolen.

“We’re particularly appealing for members of the public who live in the area to check CCTV or to report anything they may have witnessed between these dates.”

North Yorkshire Police said anyone with information that could help the investigation should email Thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Thomas Longhorn, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240133473 when passing on information.