It comes as the weather conditions are expected to develop on Thursday (August 1) which may lead to some disruption.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers will be in place from 12pm until 23.59pm.

The forecaster has also said there is a "small chance" of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing "danger to life".

A hot start to the week in places, with the risk of thunderstorms from midweek ⚡



Find out all the details in the forecast below 👇 pic.twitter.com/zFIk1KlfjN — Met Office (@metoffice) July 28, 2024

What to expect from thunderstorm and heavy rain warning

The Met Office has said those who live in the North Yorkshire areas included in the yellow thunderstorm and heavy rain warning later this week could expect the following:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

The Met Office explained: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon.

“The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day.

“However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

“The heaviest showers could result in 20-30 mm within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations possibly reaching as much as 70-90 mm where multiple showers affect the same location."

North Yorkshire areas affected by thunderstorm warning

At the time of writing, just some of the following areas in North Yorkshire included on the Met Office map under the yellow weather warning are:

Ripon

Harrogate

Scarborough

Malton

York

Selby

Helmsley

Thirsk

Bedale

Pickering

Filey

Is your area included in the weather warning for thunderstorms on Thursday? (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms in North Yorkshire

The Met Office has advised: "Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Recommended reading:

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground."

You can see all locations and keep up to date with the latest weather forecast across York and North Yorkshire on the Met Office website.