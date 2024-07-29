As reported by The Press, a two-seater light aeroplane with two occupants crashed at a rural location in Thorganby, Selby, at around 9.50am on Sunday (July 28), North Yorkshire Police said.

“I am incredibly saddened by the news regarding the plane crash in Thorganby yesterday,” Mr Mather said.

“My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

“Thank you to the emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.”

Police near to the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at Thorganby near York, in North Yorkshire, which was reported at around 9.50am on Sunday, July 28. Picture: PA

On Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said the men who died are believed to have been the pilot and passenger.

“Their next of kin have been told and formal identification processes are currently under way. No further injuries have been reported,” a force spokesperson said.

“We are currently working with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to launch a full investigation into the circumstances.”