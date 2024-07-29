North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened between 4.19am and 4.21am on Sunday, July 21.

The force added a man was struck "several times" in the face - which led to him suffering a broken jaw.

"The suspect then made off between the casino and McGinty’s Public House," officers added.

"The suspect is described as being a slim white man, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jeans and white trainers."

Those who were witness to the assault, or have information that can help the investigation, are asked to email: Nicholas.Burton@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nicholas Burton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240133046 when passing on information.