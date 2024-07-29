The research, conducted on behalf of car cleaning brand Simoniz, found that 96 per cent of Yorkshire drivers travel with their pets on board.

Yet few than three-quarters use a harness or a belt to keep their pet secure while in the vehicle.

Even more worryingly, one-in-four admitted they get distracted by their dog while behind the wheel.

Is it illegal for a dog to travel in the front seat?

Surprisingly, no.

Dogs can travel in the front seat as long as you use a seatbelt harness. You must also switch off the passenger airbag and move the seat back as much as possible.

What is the law on travelling with your dog in the car?

UK law doesn’t specifically cover dogs in cars, but you could be pulled over if you’re driving without due care and attention as a result of your canine pal's antics. If that happens, you could be fined or get penalty points.

The Highway Code states that, when you’re in a vehicle, you should “make sure dogs or other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly”.

According to the survey, three quarters of UK dog owners admitted to taking drives with their pooch to reach a dog-walking destination.

The study also found nearly three in ten dog-owning motorists drive for up to an hour with their pet.

Preferred pet position was a key feature of the study, with 46% of respondents indicating they typically position their dog in the back seat.

Despite the wide array of options, from the boot of the car to the footwells, dog owners demonstrated a keen preference to keep their pets close at hand during their drives.

Tips for travelling with your dog

Travel with your dog can be made easier by adhering to a few pointers.

Always pack enough water and snacks.

Avoid feeding your pet less than two hours prior to departure to prevent discomfort and potential motion sickness, especially in warmer weather when the car interior can heat up quickly.

Keep the car ventilated either using air conditioning or by cracking the windows open, without the risk of your pet escaping or hanging out.

For longer trips, schedule routine breaks for your dog to walk, hydrate, or answer nature’s call.

Regardless of the distance to be covered, bring along your dog's favorite toy or blanket for comfort and familiarity.

Bear in mind that car sickness is common in dogs, but it can be managed with medication prescribed by a vet.

It is also worth noting that not all dogs are comfortable with car travel.

To familiarize them with the experience, start with short distance trips to enjoyable destinations.

This helps to avoid associations of car trips with unpleasant experiences like vet visits.