The Goole Charity Cricket day at Goole Town Cricket Club and raised £24,000 for five local charities.

Funds were shared between East Riding Imagination Library, Two Rivers Community Pantry, Friends of Oakhill, Goole Amateur Boxing Club and the Goole and District Community Transport Group (Goole GoFar).

Goole and Pocklington MP Sir David Davis joined the charity cricket day at Goole Town Cricket Club (Image: Hull News & Pictures)

East Riding Imagination Library used the donation to add 70 children from Goole and Snaith to its book gifting programme, to develop local literacy skills.

The event was hosted by Siemens Mobility for the second year, running, with £21,000 raised for seven local charities in 2023.

The company is constructing a ‘rail village’ in Goole to supply new trains to the London Underground, which the company said will create 700 new jobs and more than twice that number in the supply chain.

The recently elected MP for Goole and Pocklington, Sir David Davis said: “I was thrilled to attend the Siemens Goole Charity Cricket Day as my first official appointment.

“Siemens is one of the biggest employers in the area, but this event shows how it is supporting the town in other ways too, becoming fully integrated into the community and supporting important causes.”

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council and ward councillor for Goole North, said: “Outside of my role on the council I also run Two Rivers Community Foodbank, where we offer a wide variety of support to people who are struggling, and the support from Siemens enables us to extend our reach even further.”