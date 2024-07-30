The signs which will feature in the ‘Collectables and Militaria’ sale catalogue at Ryedale Auctioneers on August 16 became surplus to requirement following a heritage project funded by Pickering Town Community Interest Company (CIC) which has seen street signs in the older areas of Pickering Town replaced by blue and white heritage signs.

The idea for the project was brought to the CIC in July of last year by local resident, Andrew Gadbsy, and the street signs have been going up in the past few weeks.

Carrie Brackstone, Operations Manager of the CIC, said: "Andrew came to the Board with his idea for the street sign project and it was immediately recognised that this would be a really worthwhile project for the town; building on the blue and white signs that were already in situ to improve Pickering's landscape and further add distinctiveness. Some of the streets had lost their signs years ago and some, like White Horse Yard, had never been officially 'named'. We hope that this has restored some of the lost heritage of the town for future generations."

As part of the project, Andrew researched local history to find more out about the signs, he said:

“In 1900, Pickering's streets were adorned with very unusual blue and white street name signs. An Act of Parliament required all local authorities to name the streets of their towns accurately and visibly, and Pickering's blue and white signs were the result. In the picture, taken by local photographer Sydney Smith, of horse-drawn "public transport" at the top of Pickering's Market Place, one of the original signs can be seen at the top left of the building which is now Timms the Butchers.

Over the years, however, these unusual signs started to disappear, as buildings were replaced or altered and old signs rusted away, with only about 15 of the original signs remaining. The newly commissioned signs, made of steel and enamelled in such a way as be an almost exact replica of the 1900 signs, have been put in place around the town by Gerard Taylor, who generously volunteered his time to fit all 40 signs as a gift to the town”.

The following signs will go up for auction on August the 16th with bidding taking place online for those unable to make it in person: CASTLEGATE x 2, CASTLE ROAD x 2, UNDERCLIFFE, HATCASE LANE, PARK STREET, BURGATE, WILLOWGATE x 2, MARKET PLACE x 3, CHAMPLEYS YARD, SMIDDY HILL (OLD CATTLE MARKET), THE ROPERY and KIRKHAM LANE.

Angus Ashworth of Ryedale Auctioneers who is auctioning the street signs, said: “Ryedale Auctioneers are delighted to offer a real piece of local history in the form of a collection of street signs from the market town of Pickering which will appeal to those with a local connection and further afield.”

The street sign project was funded entirely by Pickering Town CIC who worked with Pickering Town Council and North Yorkshire Council to gain the necessary permissions. Pickering Town CIC is a non-profit social enterprise led by local volunteers which has just completed its second year of activity; all monies raised by the sale of the street signs will go back into community projects.

Mike Potter, Chair of the CIC said: "I hope that the Pickering community and visitors alike will appreciate this fantastic heritage initiative and the joint working involved in bringing it to fruition. Particular thanks must go to the meticulous research and planning by Andrew Gadsby, and the voluntary time and expertise of local builder Gerard Taylor who installed the signs."

If you have any community projects that you would think might benefit Pickering Town then please email carrie@pickeringtowncic.org.uk