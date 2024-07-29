Humberside Police say the arrestes follow a call out to reports of a ram raid in Beverley on Saturday (July 27).

A force spokesman said: "We received a call at approximately 12am reporting that a car had been deliberately driven into a cycle shop on Norwood, causing extensive damage.

"The occupants are then believed to have entered the store and reportedly stole two bikes, before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

"Following lines of enquiries, two men, 25 and 21, were identified and arrested in connection with the incident. The 25-year-old has been released without charge and the 21-year-old has been released on conditional bail whilst our enquiries continue.

"We continue to follow up on several lines of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist with our investigation, to please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 1 of July 27."